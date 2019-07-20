|
BLANCHARD, Donald R. Of Melrose, July. 20, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of Janice (Wright) Blanchard with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Devoted father of Beverly T. Harrison and her husband Michael of Melrose, Donna Rae Bryson and her husband Robert of Peabody, and Raymond H. Blanchard and his wife Christine of Melrose. Loving brother of the late Beverly Steer and her late husband Robert. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Geska, Jessica Harrison, Stephen Sylvia, Brianna LeBlanc, Jamie Burrows, David M. Blanchard, Brian R. Blanchard, and Colleen Deems. Proud great-grandfather of Sadie Geska, Alexis Sylvia, Matthew Sylvia, Camden LeBlanc, Madison LeBlanc, Liam Burrows, Hannah Blanchard, Samantha Blanchard, Charlotte Blanchard, and Cecily Blanchard. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Donald's Life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 23 from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service celebrated at Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose, on Wednesday at 10am. Interment with military honors presented by the US Navy at Wyoming Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from July 21 to July 22, 2019