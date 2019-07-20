Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Melrose Highlands Congregational Church
355 Franklin Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
Wyoming Cemetery
205 Sylvan Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD BLANCHARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. BLANCHARD


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD R. BLANCHARD Obituary
BLANCHARD, Donald R. Of Melrose, July. 20, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of Janice (Wright) Blanchard with whom he shared 72 years of marriage. Devoted father of Beverly T. Harrison and her husband Michael of Melrose, Donna Rae Bryson and her husband Robert of Peabody, and Raymond H. Blanchard and his wife Christine of Melrose. Loving brother of the late Beverly Steer and her late husband Robert. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Geska, Jessica Harrison, Stephen Sylvia, Brianna LeBlanc, Jamie Burrows, David M. Blanchard, Brian R. Blanchard, and Colleen Deems. Proud great-grandfather of Sadie Geska, Alexis Sylvia, Matthew Sylvia, Camden LeBlanc, Madison LeBlanc, Liam Burrows, Hannah Blanchard, Samantha Blanchard, Charlotte Blanchard, and Cecily Blanchard. Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Donald's Life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, July 23 from 4-8pm, and for his Funeral Service celebrated at Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose, on Wednesday at 10am. Interment with military honors presented by the US Navy at Wyoming Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Ste 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For online tribute or directions: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now