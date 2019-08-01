|
|
CHAULK, Donald R. Naples, Florida Donald Robert Chaulk, 83, of Naples, Florida passed peacefully at 6:55pm on July 30, 2019 at the Avow Hospice House. He was surrounded by his family. Donald was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 22, 1936. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Kathryn Soper Chaulk along with his daughter Debra Chaulk, his son Christopher Chaulk and his wife Helen Baryski Chaulk, his daughter Stacey Chaulk Clauss and her husband Bryan Clauss. He is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Adam Chaulk and his wife Lisa Batbouta Chaulk, Matthew Clauss, and Michael Clauss. Don, a veteran of the Army, worked at the Gillette Safety Razor Company for nearly 40 years, working his way through the ranks to the position of Vice President in charge of Research and Development. He joked that he spent his career perfecting "the removal of unwanted body hair." Don was the second to youngest of 11 children. He is survived by his younger brother, Kenneth Chaulk and his wife Sally. Don's parents, Ernest Chaulk and Sarah Cooke Chaulk preceded him in death, as did his 4 sisters Lois, Viola, June, Christine, and 5 brothers Walter, Jerry, Frank, Ralph, Lawrence. Don was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He was beloved by all who knew him for his quick wit, his generous spirit, and his abiding love for his family. He wanted people to know several things about him: He loved his family above all. He was extremely grateful for the wonderful life he led. He lived most of his life with his best friend. He was very proud to have served his country in the Army. A Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd, at the Arlington in Naples, Florida at 2pm. A reception for guests will follow. A military service will follow in Bourne, Massachusetts in the fall.Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
View the online memorial for Donald R. CHAULK
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019