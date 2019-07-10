CUDDYER, Donald F. Formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in South Boston, Donald spent his retirement years in Nalcrest, Florida and East Falmouth, MA.



Donald was a proud member of the United States Army and a career Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was an avid Boston sports fan and golf enthusiast. His love for playing the game was only surpassed by his love of sharing it with others, often through his "famous" impromptu golf lessons. Whether it was telling stories of his travels with his best friend Charlie, going out for a round of golf, or playing a game of Acquire, Donald was happiest when he was with his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his loving parents, John and Barbara Cuddyer, brother Robert Cuddyer, and sister Mary Flaherty, all of South Boston. He is survived by his adored sister, Patricia Hunter, also of South Boston. Uncle Donald will be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy, East Falmouth, MA 02536 on July 13, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to The Jimmy Fund. Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019