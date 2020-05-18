Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
DONALD R. FELKER


1941 - 2020
DONALD R. FELKER Obituary
FELKER, Donald R. Of Melrose, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Katherine (Higgins) Felker. Loving father of Donald R. Felker and his wife Candi of Ohio and Ann Marie Chabot and her husband Darren of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Samantha & Kyle. Caring brother of the late Frank Felker and stepbrother of Walter Drape. Brother-in-law of Marilyn Robinson & Elizabeth Higgins, both of Melrose, Nancy Turmelle of Florida and the late Joseph F. Higgins, Jr., Bobby Higgins, Joanne Mays and Mary Ellen Turmelle. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. You may send a card for the family to the Funeral Home or send a message of condolence to the Felker family website at www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
