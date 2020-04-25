|
FRANCIS, Donald R. Age 80, of Norton, formerly of Dedham, April 16, 2020. Husband of Karen L. (Sabin) Francis. Father of Robert J. Francis and his wife Pamela of Stoughton, Christopher A. Francis and his wife Carol of Middleboro, Matthew J. Francis and his girlfriend Kristen of Abington and the late James L. Francis, who is survived by his wife Julianne of Gardner. Brother of Mary Conkey of Weymouth and the late John "Jack" Francis and William Francis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and was the son-in-law of James and Mary Sabin of Hanover. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 1st, at 12:00 P.M. at the Newland Cemetery, 70 Newland St. in Norton. Visiting Hours are omitted and those wishing, may remember Donald with a donation in his memory made to the . For complete obituary, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020