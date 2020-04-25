Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Newland Cemetery
70 Newland St.
Norton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. FRANCIS


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD R. FRANCIS Obituary
FRANCIS, Donald R. Age 80, of Norton, formerly of Dedham, April 16, 2020. Husband of Karen L. (Sabin) Francis. Father of Robert J. Francis and his wife Pamela of Stoughton, Christopher A. Francis and his wife Carol of Middleboro, Matthew J. Francis and his girlfriend Kristen of Abington and the late James L. Francis, who is survived by his wife Julianne of Gardner. Brother of Mary Conkey of Weymouth and the late John "Jack" Francis and William Francis. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and was the son-in-law of James and Mary Sabin of Hanover. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 1st, at 12:00 P.M. at the Newland Cemetery, 70 Newland St. in Norton. Visiting Hours are omitted and those wishing, may remember Donald with a donation in his memory made to the . For complete obituary, please visit:

www.nortonmemorial.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -