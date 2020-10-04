POWER, Donald R. Of Watertown, October 4, 2020, age 79. Beloved husband of Janice A. (Pigeon) Power. Loving father of Robert C. Power (Captain WFD) and his wife, Jill, of Winchester and Wendy J. Vaughan and her husband, Mark Pelland, of North Reading. Loving grandfather of John and Brooke Vaughan and Chris, Lizzy, and Gabby Power. Dear brother of Shirley Dybala of Cranston, RI and the late David Power. Visiting hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, October 8th from 4-7 pm. Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5 pm, all others are invited to attend between 5-7 pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. U.S. Army National Guard veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Donald's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or at www.heart.org
