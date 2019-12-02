|
|
PRENTISS, Donald R. Age 73, lifelong Concord resident, Nov. 30, 2019. Retired Captain of the Concord Fire Department and dedicated member of the Concord Independent Battery for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Jane, whom he loved and shared his life with for more than 40 years. He was much loved by his brother Cliff Prentiss of Norwell and his sister Joanne who resides in Biddeford, Maine, as well as thirteen nieces and nephews, good friends that he has known since childhood, neighbors, and all that knew him. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th, from 10 am until 1 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, followed by a walking procession with the Concord Independent Battery and the Concord Fire Department to the interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Concord Fireman's Relief Association, P.O. Box 4, Concord, MA 01742. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019