THOMAS, Donald Robert Age 85, a longtime resident of Sudbury, passed away October 18, 2020.Born September 18, 1935, in Boston, he was the son of Hollis and Gertrude (Irene) O'Thomas. Mr. Thomas worked as a scrimshander and proudly served in the United States Army. Graduate of Dartmouth College and member of the Clever Hand Gallery, Wellesley.Beloved husband of Mary (Panetta) Thomas. Devoted father of Donna Marie Scimone and her husband David of Hopkinton, Christina Michelle Hewitt and her husband Mark of Camarillo, CA. Loving brother of the late Richard K. Thomas. Adored grandfather of Ashley and Allison Scimone. Cherished uncle of Juli Dee Juneau of New Orleans.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sudbury Food Pantry. Funeral Services and Burial at Needham Cemetery will be private. Duckett - J. S. Waterman & SonsHome of Memorial TributeSudbury