WHITCHER, Donald S. Of Norwood, passed away on October 17, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Louise (Wainwright) Whitcher. Devoted father of Amy L. Farrell and her husband Peter of Weymouth, Michael W. Whitcher and his wife Elizabeth of Medfield, and Katelyn E. Whitcher of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Madeline E. Farrell, Molly L. Farrell, Leah E. Whitcher and Benjamin M. Whitcher. Brother of William E. Whitcher of CA and the late Barbara Fiola. Son of the late Kenneth E. and Barbara M. (Lord) Whitcher. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don worked at A&K Mower in Dedham, the family business for over 20 years. He also worked as a Repair Foreman for the MBTA, serving the people of Boston for almost 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Norwood Knights of Columbus, an elected representative of Norwood Town Meeting, and a member of the Boston Carmen's Union. Don was also a former member of the Norwood Parents Music Assoc. and a member of the National Street Rod Assoc. Don was a humble and selfless Dad and Papa, always ready to make chocolate chip pancakes and grilled cheese sandwiches for whomever needed them. He put at least 146,573 miles on his favorite truck, driving his children to every activity under the sun and never complaining. He knew how to fix everything, how to comfort without a word spoken, and "how to get there from here" without ever resorting to a map. Don was best known for being his four grandchildren's best cheerleader. As long as he had an audience, he could easily fill the time with stories of their escapades and accomplishments. He loved candlepin bowling and golfing with his K of C buddies, watching the Red Sox (except this year), and, in later years, voicing his opinions to the world on Facebook. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. Following the Visitation, the Funeral will process to the Highland Cemetery in Norwood for a Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to Give Kids the World, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 www.gktw.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019