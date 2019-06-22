Resources More Obituaries for DONALD COMSTOCK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DONALD W. COMSTOCK

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers COMSTOCK, Donald W. Of Naples, FL, formerly of Lexington and Amherst, NH, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. He was 90 years old. Don was born in Highland Park, IL, the son of the late Wilbur Stockson and Helen (Hastings) Comstock. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Donna L. (Patt) Comstock, loving children Cheryl Hardman and her husband David, Donald Comstock Jr., Virginia Tocci and her husband Jay, Scott Comstock and his wife Sandra, eight cherished grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Comstock grew up in Skokie, IL. He attended Purdue University until the pull of racing cars became too strong. He served in the US Army and participated in the Korean Conflict. Upon his discharge he did return to college and graduated from Northwestern University. There, he met and swept off her feet, the beautiful Donna Patt. Don and Donna got busy raising four children. Don started his career in South Bend, IN, where he was a top salesman for Westinghouse Electric and then moved to Milwaukee, WI where he was General Manager for Wisconsin Rubber. His business awareness and leadership brought him and his family east to Lexington, MA where he became President of Bellofram Corporation in nearby Burlington where he led this company to incredible growth and profitability. Don then caught the entrepreneurial spirit and ventured out on his own by founding Diacom Corporation in Amherst, NH in 1983. Under his leadership Diacom became the dominant company in the manufacture of fabric reinforced elastomer diaphragms. At the tender age of 58 he founded ControlAir, Inc. also in Amherst and established it as a leader in the pneumatic controls industry. Other organizations recognized Mr. Comstock's business and management sense. He served on eleven corporate and non-profit Boards. Don pursued many philanthropic endeavors in his life and was a generous benefactor for many organizations including: the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Naples Humane Society, Northwestern University, The United Way, the Naples Philharmonic, The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, The Blue Hill Observatory, Franklin Pierce University, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, the Congregational Church of Nantucket and many more. Don was a sports enthusiast, a Boston sports fan, and former high school football and basketball player. He later became an accomplished mountaineer who scaled many peaks including Mount Rainier, a competitive runner and an avid skier. He traveled all over the world, but his favorite places were Aspen, CO and Nantucket, MA. Don was a force in anything he put his mind to. He filled up the room when he walked in. At the same time he kept his modest Midwest roots. He was fun to be with, a great storyteller and knew how to have a good time. He wasn't afraid to express his opinion, but he respected all. He was successful, but magnanimous. He was loved and will be missed. A celebration of Don's life will be held in Naples, Florida, July 14, at The Arlington, where he last resided. Donations can be made in his name in honor of his dog Daisy to: Humane Society Naples Attn: Community Affairs, 370 Airport-Pulling Rd N, Naples, FL 34104.



View the online memorial for Donald W. COMSTOCK Published in The Boston Globe from June 23 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries