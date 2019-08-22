Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Corpus Christi Parish
East Sandwich, MA
DONALD W. LAFLER


1926 - 2019
DONALD W. LAFLER Obituary
LAFLER, Donald W. Age 93, of East Sandwich, MA, passed away on August 20th at home. A Memorial Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Parish, East Sandwich on Saturday, August 24th at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

Mr. Lafler was born August 14, 1926 in Batavia, New York to John Lafler and Edith Lambke Lafler. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, and subsequently graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a Bachelor's degree in 1949.

He enjoyed a career in retail management, rising to Vice President and CEO posts at various firms. He taught Retail Management at Cape Cod Community College, and helped create a new cathedral at Corpus Christi Parish in Sandwich, MA.

In July 1951, Mr. Lafler married Shirley Rogers of LeRoy, New York.

He was preceded in death by son John F. Lafler. He is survived by Shirley Rogers Lafler, beloved wife of 68 years, his children Mary Lafler James, Steven Lafler, Nancy Elizabeth Lafler, and Judy Lafler Converse, grandchildren Dorian James, Daniel James Bandit, Christian James, Molly James Banasiak, Ben Converse, Maxwell Lafler and Genevieve Lafler, and great-grandchildren Wolf Bandit, Juniper Bandit, and Julian James.

For directions & online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
