DR. DONALD WEXLER

WEXLER, Dr. Donald Died February 10th, in Cambridge, MA, at ninety-six. The son of Harry and Gus Wexler, he is survived by his wife, June Ellen Wexler, his former wife, Susan Siris Wexler, his children Elisabeth Ann Wexler, Marea Siris Wexler, and William Siris Wexler, and June Ellen's children John Mendelson, Ellen Mendelson, and Adam Mendelson, as well as her four grandchildren. Dr. Wexler was a graduate of Wesleyan University and the New York University School of Medicine. A practicing psychiatrist, he was a medical director of the Physician Assistant Program at Northeastern University, a consultant in group therapy at the Bedford VA, and Past President of the Northeastern Society for Group Therapy, which he helped to expand during his presidency (1972-1974) and in the years since. He was also a longtime participant in the Shakespeare Society of Cambridge. Burial private. Memorial Service to follow. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
