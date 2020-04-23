|
|
CAROW, Donald William Of Walpole, April 22, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mayne) Carow. Loving father of Leslie Ossoff and her husband, David, of Concord, New Hampshire, Bethany Frederick and her husband, Stephen, of Medford, Matthew Carow of East Walpole, and the late Daniel Carow and his surviving wife, Sharon, of Greenfield. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Jordan and her husband, Josh, of Ashfield, James Whitney and his partner, Bry Nadeau, of Montague, Jonathan Carow of Bernardston, Rachel Carow and her partner, Mario Machado, of Charlton, Hannah Ossoff of Burlington, Vermont, Joseph Ossoff and his partner, Peter Newland, of Burlington, Vermont, Samantha Ossoff of Concord, New Hampshire, Jennifer Frederick and her partner, Michael Ruiz, of Melbourne, Florida, and Elizabeth Frederick of Medford; and great-grandfather of Dylan Jordan, Cole Jordan, and Preston Whitney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020