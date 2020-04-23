Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD CAROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD WILLIAM CAROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD WILLIAM CAROW Obituary
CAROW, Donald William Of Walpole, April 22, 2020, age 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (Mayne) Carow. Loving father of Leslie Ossoff and her husband, David, of Concord, New Hampshire, Bethany Frederick and her husband, Stephen, of Medford, Matthew Carow of East Walpole, and the late Daniel Carow and his surviving wife, Sharon, of Greenfield. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Jordan and her husband, Josh, of Ashfield, James Whitney and his partner, Bry Nadeau, of Montague, Jonathan Carow of Bernardston, Rachel Carow and her partner, Mario Machado, of Charlton, Hannah Ossoff of Burlington, Vermont, Joseph Ossoff and his partner, Peter Newland, of Burlington, Vermont, Samantha Ossoff of Concord, New Hampshire, Jennifer Frederick and her partner, Michael Ruiz, of Melbourne, Florida, and Elizabeth Frederick of Medford; and great-grandfather of Dylan Jordan, Cole Jordan, and Preston Whitney. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -