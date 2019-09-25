|
MERCURO, Donata (Licci) Of Saugus, age 77, September 25th. Loving wife of Nicola Mercuro with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Thomas Mercuro & his wife Gina of Saugus, Anna-Maria Grener & her husband Frederick of Peabody, David Mercuro & his wife Elisa of NH. Cherished grandmother of Sara, Nicholas, Rebecca, Stephen, John, Robert, Luca and Amalia. Also survived by 1 brother & 3 sisters in Italy. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Friday 4 -8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 a.m,. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 23 Oakes St., Everett at 10 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, 175 Broadway, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the of MA at www.alz.org/manh For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019