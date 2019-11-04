Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
Newton, MA
DONATA (CUCCHI) VISCO

DONATA (CUCCHI) VISCO Obituary
VISCO, Donata (Cucchi) Age 86, Nov. 2, 2019. Born in San Donato Val Di Comino (FR), Italy. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Loreto Visco. Devoted Mother of Donato Visco and his wife Sally, Antonio Visco and his wife Laura, Rita Dugan and her husband Tom, and Lucia Marks and her husband Michael. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dear Sister of: Cesidio Cucchi, Maria Leone and the late Nino Cucchi. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4-8PM, and again on Friday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton, for a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Entombment Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019
