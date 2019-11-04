|
VISCO, Donata (Cucchi) Age 86, Nov. 2, 2019. Born in San Donato Val Di Comino (FR), Italy. Beloved wife for 56 years of the late Loreto Visco. Devoted Mother of Donato Visco and his wife Sally, Antonio Visco and his wife Laura, Rita Dugan and her husband Tom, and Lucia Marks and her husband Michael. She leaves 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dear Sister of: Cesidio Cucchi, Maria Leone and the late Nino Cucchi. Visiting Hours in the Magni Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4-8PM, and again on Friday morning at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Newton, for a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Entombment Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 5, 2019