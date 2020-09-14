1/1
DONNA DUNN
DUNN, Donna Born May 6, 1976, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Donna is survived by her two sons Evan 14 and Carson 12; her husband Chad, her mother Mary and brother Richard. Donna was born in Indiana and grew up in rural Ohio and exhibited her independent, some may say stubborn streak at a young age. She moved to Boston when she was 19 and started working for a start-up incubator and then landed a position at Harvard Law school serving as assistant to two Deans. She particularly enjoyed her time working with now Supreme Court Justice Elana Kagan. For someone born so far from the sea, moving to Boston also afforded her access to water sports including sailing. Her love of music included many live shows; dancing with Jimmy Buffet (an annual tradition) and her friends for many years. She made no secret of her affection for Adam Levine. After the arrival of Evan and Carson and establishing herself and her husband Chad in Newton, Massachusetts. Donna started working at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in both the Quality and the Risk Management Departments. Upon moving to Needham, Donna opted to focus on the two boys and integrating them into a new school system. She took on the role of a stay-at-home mom with the same energy she displayed in her professional endeavors--hard-working, following the rules, and having fun. She cheered from the sidelines for the boy's football games, chaperoned Boy Scouts trips and helped organized service projects. She loved the outdoors: boating and the beach in the summer and skiing in the winter with her boys. Summers on the Cape with boys was a joyous annual event. She enjoyed travel and felt fortunate to have visited many countries including Indonesia, Germany, Netherlands, and Canada. She was entering a new season in her life and had returned to work at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for the Palliative Care Group. Professionally, she was known for her indomitable work ethic. She was a no-nonsense person— told it like it was but also willing to have a spur of the moment cup of coffee or a pizza. But always paramount in her life was her love for her boys and she was a blessing to them and Chad. Above all, her life was guided by two words, "Be Kind." She will be missed. Finally, Chad, asks that in these difficult times of 2020 please consider that everyone you know is carrying a burden that no one else can see. Please check on your friends In lieu of flowers, the Dunn family would prefer that you make a donation in Donna's memory to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 50 Broadway, NY, NY 10004. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4:00-6:00pm at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Avenue, NEEDHAM, MA. Due to current restrictions, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. To share e memory or share a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
