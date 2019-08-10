|
THOLANDER, Donna E. (Giroux) Donna Elizabeth Tholander, formerly of Belmont, Aug. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen H. Tholander. Loving mother of Jeffrey Tholander and his wife Karen, Eric Tholander and his wife Lisa and the late Major Stephen Tholander. Cherished grandmother of Lauren Tholander. Sister of Janis Quinn and her husband Lawrence, Betty Lou Annese, Cora Campise and the late Phyllis English, Ruth Piotti, Buddy Giroux, Louis Giroux and James Giroux. Also survived by her sister in laws Eileen Giroux and Barbara O'Doherty and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Wednesday Aug. 14 at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Tuesday, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment Newton Cemetery, Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Beaverbrook STEP, Inc., 85 Main Street, 2nd floor, Watertown, MA. 02472. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019