WEINER, Donna Ellen Donna Ellen (Cohen) Weiner, 86, died peacefully of Alzheimer's disease Thursday, Nov. 5, surrounded by extended family in her apartment at Brooksby Village in Peabody. A native of Haverhill, MA, Donna graduated in 1951 from Haverhill High School. She married in 1953, left college at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in her junior year to be with her husband in the Air Force, mostly on Guam. Once her three children were in school she returned to college to earn a Bachelors of Arts degree at Simmons College. Donna met her husband, Nat Weiner, at Salisbury Beach when they were pre-teens. They shared a long and loving marriage of 67 years, raising three children -- Harold, Paula and Leslie (Morrison) – and creating countless summertime memories at Salisbury Beach. In addition to her husband and children, Donna is survived by her son-in-law, Mitch Morrison, and two grandchildren, Ari and Daniel Morrison. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Lillian Cohen, and her sister Barbara Cohen. Donna worked as a real estate agent at Century 21 in Norwood, MA, for three decades. She was known for outstanding people skills and helping generations of clients buy and settle in their first homes. She was an avid reader, loved to play cards, and for more than 30 years worked out with friends at a local gym. Donna was known for her warm hospitality and treating her grandchildren with her special meatballs, mushroom barley soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. Donna was buried Friday, Nov. 6, at Temple Emanuel Cemetery in Lawrence during a graveside ceremony officiated by her niece, Rabbi Karen Landy. Donations can be made in her memory to Care Dimensions
(hospice), 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com