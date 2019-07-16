Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA MESSINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA F. (MANNING) MESSINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA F. (MANNING) MESSINA Obituary
MESSINA, Donna F. (Manning) Of Plymouth and Stewart, FL passed away July 16, 2019.

Wife of her beloved husband the late Al Messina. Devoted sister of Margaret (Peggy) Puglia and her husband Bill of South Boston and the late Patricia, Walter, and John Manning. Survived by her loving daughter, Donna Feeney of Wareham, son, Lawrence Feeney and his wife Lorraine of Abington. Donna will be missed by Al's children, Marie Messina of Weymouth, Lisa Messina of Weymouth, Joanne Royal of Abington, Lauretta O'Brien of Plymouth, and the late Paul Messina. Nana is survived by all of her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews and many friends who loved her so much. To all of her friends and relatives who will miss her every day, "Until we meet again beautiful Donna."

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, South Boston, at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See

www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now