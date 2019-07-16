MESSINA, Donna F. (Manning) Of Plymouth and Stewart, FL passed away July 16, 2019.



Wife of her beloved husband the late Al Messina. Devoted sister of Margaret (Peggy) Puglia and her husband Bill of South Boston and the late Patricia, Walter, and John Manning. Survived by her loving daughter, Donna Feeney of Wareham, son, Lawrence Feeney and his wife Lorraine of Abington. Donna will be missed by Al's children, Marie Messina of Weymouth, Lisa Messina of Weymouth, Joanne Royal of Abington, Lauretta O'Brien of Plymouth, and the late Paul Messina. Nana is survived by all of her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as her nieces and nephews and many friends who loved her so much. To all of her friends and relatives who will miss her every day, "Until we meet again beautiful Donna."



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 AM on Friday, prior to the Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, South Boston, at 11 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. See



Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019