BRESLIN, Donna Jean July 17, 1946 – March 19, 2020 Donna was the loving wife, best friend and soul mate for our 51 years of marriage. Donna was a loving mother and role model to our son, Jeremy. Having graduated from the Mass General School of Nursing in 1967, she then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and volunteered to serve in a combat ICU stationed in Vietnam. She also served as an ICU nurse at various hospitals, including Boston City Hospital, and finished her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Bedford, MA. Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Medicus and her loving son, Jeremy Medicus. Donna was kind, loving, generous to all she came to know. You will be sorely missed and leave a void in our lives! No Services are planned at this time. Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Derry, NH www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020