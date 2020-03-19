Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA BRESLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA JEAN BRESLIN


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA JEAN BRESLIN Obituary
BRESLIN, Donna Jean July 17, 1946 – March 19, 2020 Donna was the loving wife, best friend and soul mate for our 51 years of marriage. Donna was a loving mother and role model to our son, Jeremy. Having graduated from the Mass General School of Nursing in 1967, she then enlisted in the U.S. Navy and volunteered to serve in a combat ICU stationed in Vietnam. She also served as an ICU nurse at various hospitals, including Boston City Hospital, and finished her nursing career at the VA Hospital in Bedford, MA. Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Medicus and her loving son, Jeremy Medicus. Donna was kind, loving, generous to all she came to know. You will be sorely missed and leave a void in our lives! No Services are planned at this time. Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Derry, NH www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Donna Jean BRESLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peabody Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -