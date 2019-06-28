McLELLAN, Donna L. (Turner) Age 63, formerly of Waltham, resided in Bellingham, MA. Donna was the beloved wife of John A. McLellan Jr. and mother of Jack McLellan of Franklin, MA. Donna transitioned from her life here with us to her eternal home in heaven after a brief battle with a brain hemorrhage at Brigham & Women's Hospital Neurological Unit on May 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her family that loved her very much.



Visiting Hours arranged for Tuesday, July 9th from 5pm to 8pm at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), BELLINGHAM, MA with a service at 8pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support the Neurology Fl. 9 team at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Donna McLellan" in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.



For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019