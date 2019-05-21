Boston Globe Obituaries
DONNA (ROUNBEHLER) LUIPPOLD

DONNA (ROUNBEHLER) LUIPPOLD Obituary
LUIPPOLD, Donna (Rounbehler) Of Norton, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of John A. "Jay" Luippold of Norton; loving mother of Jason Luippold and his wife Janaina of Boxborough. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), EASTON, followed by a Funeral Service at 8 p.m. in the Funeral Home. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
