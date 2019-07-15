|
BERNARD, Donna M. (Margeson/Mandell) Of Middleboro, formerly of Roslindale and Taunton, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at 66 years young. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Bernard. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wed., July 17th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thurs., July 18th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11:30am. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions, guestbook, and full obituary pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019