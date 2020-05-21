|
CARTY, Donna M. Age 69 years, May 16, 2020, of Carver. Wife of Larry Erickson. Sister of James Flammia and his wife Gail, William Flammia and his wife Patricia, Barbara Flammia and her spouse Mary Beth Hollingworth, and Gail Morrison and her husband Kenneth, and the late Laura Breton. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the pending COVID-19 pandemic, Services for Donna will be private. Guestbook at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020