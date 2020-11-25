CORBETT, Donna M. (Sweny) Of Medford, November 23, 2020. Beloved wife of William Corbett. Loving mother of Keith Corbett of Everett and Kerri Krall and her husband Philip of North Reading. Dear grandmother of Charlotte and Kellan. Sister of Lois McCluskey and her husband Richard, Nancy Picardi and her late husband Joseph, Lorraine Mazza and her husband William. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Donna, Saturday morning in St. Clement Church, Medford, at 10:00. Relatives and friends invited. Due to the current pandemic, please feel free to say a silent prayer for Donna, if you can not make the church, the Corbett family fully understands. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's memory to the Boston Home, 2049 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, MA 02124. For more information and guestbook, please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com