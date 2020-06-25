Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
DONNA M. (CUNNINGHAM) DeANGELIS

DONNA M. (CUNNINGHAM) DeANGELIS Obituary
DeANGELIS, Donna M. (Cunningham) Of Newburyport, formerly of Burlington, June 20. Beloved wife of Joseph T. Loving mother of Gina of Lynn, Joseph & his wife Michelle of Billerica and Jamie of Newburyport. Proud grandmother of Dylan, Griffin Isabella, Kylee, Jayden, Jolie, and Joseph, Jr. Sister of Frances Kenney & her late husband Thomas of Orange, Deborah Cunningham of Burlington, and John Cunningham & his wife Christine of Arlington. Funeral Services were private. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
