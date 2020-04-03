|
LAMBERT, Donna M. (Kerivan) Former Middlesex County Register of Probate's first female Republican 1991-1997. Donna M. (Kerivan) Lambert, born January 1934, daughter of the late John W. Kerivan and Dorothy (McDonnell) Kerivan of Newton, MA, passed away peacefully, leaving this world to be with those of her family who are in God's hands. She leaves behind her husband of 65 years Richard Emerson Lambert of Natick, MA, sons Richard E. Lambert, Jr. of Natick, MA, John W. Lambert and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, MA, and daughter Linda S. (Lambert) Malisz of Phoenix, AZ. Predeceased by her son Glenn K. Lambert. Loved by her grandchildren Desiree Lambert, and John Lambert of Manville, RI, Richard E. Lambert, III and his wife Chrystal, and great-grandsons Chase and Jayden of Jacksonville, AR, Shawn Malisz of Natick, Justin Malisz of Phoenix, AZ, and many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Donna was a past Chair of the Natick Republican Party, an active member of the Natick Senior Center Choral Group and Knitting Clubs. Donna and Richard welcomed many foster children in the 70s and early 80s, at their home in Medway, moving to Natick for their retirement years. Donna loved being at home with her husband, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a sister Dorothy (Kerivan) Arduino and her husband Gilbert. She also leaves behind her cousin, friend and "sister" Grace Marchant Yaglou of Princeton, MA. Predeceased by her sister Maryanne (Kerivan) Bachala. She will be sadly missed by family and friends. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020