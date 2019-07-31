Boston Globe Obituaries
DONNA M. LYNCH


1959 - 2019
DONNA M. LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Donna M. In Mansfield, formerly of Dorchester, died July 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Mullen and Edna (Mahoney) Lynch. Loving sister and best friend of Jean "Dolly" Roberts of Brockton, Gerry and her husband Carl Johnson of Florida, Ronald Lynch of Milton, James Lynch of South Boston, Margie and her husband Billy Hird of Wilmington, Joseph Lynch of Canton, Robert Lynch of Norwood, and the late Anne Lynch, Sandra Medico, and Michael Mullen. Donna had a special bond with her niece, Sheri Roberts, and nephews, Eddie Roberts, Nicholas Medico, Paul Wayne Dooley, and Mason Milero. She is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Dear friend and co-worker of Iris Bell of Roxbury. Donna was a retired member of the Homeless Outreach Team for the Commonwealth of Mass. Department of Mental Health. Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
