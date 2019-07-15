Boston Globe Obituaries
DONNA M. (MANDELL) (MAGGESON) BERNARD

BERNARD, Donna M. (Maggeson) (Mandell) Of Middleboro, formerly of Roslindale and Taunton, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at 66 years young. Beloved wife of the late Stephen F. Bernard. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Wed., July 17th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Thurs., July 18th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Lower Church, Roslindale at 11:30am. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions, guestbook, and full obituary pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019
