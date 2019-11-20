|
|
McBAY, Donna M. (Hurley) Age 69, of Londonderry, NH, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Donna was the devoted mother of Kimberly A. (McBay) McKinnon & her partner Gregg Connolly of Londonderry, NH and the late Scott F. McBay. Loving "Grammy" of Patrick, Connor, Taylor, Lindsey, Matthew and Holly. Cherished daughter of the late John and Mary (Daley) Hurley, dear sister of the late Barbara Vaughan and John Hurley. Donna was also very special to Francis and Diane McBay of Wilmington as well as many dear friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA, on Saturday, November 23rd, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, MA at 10:00 a.m. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, November 22nd, from 3:30-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to Greater Boston Chapter, United spinal Association, 2 Rehabilitation Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019