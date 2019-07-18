PORTER, Donna M. (Giandello) In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with cancer, July 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Ret. Arthur J. Porter BPD. Loving mother of Mark S. and his wife Kristen Sullivan, Richard M. Sullivan, and Kelly M. Sullivan, all of Dorchester. Devoted Nana of Prudence Joanna and Julianna Miabelle. Sister of Lou-Ann Marotta of NH, and the late Caroline Overacker, Phillip Giandello II, and Richard Giandello. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Donna's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, July 23, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Wednesday morning at 10 A.M. Interment will be private. Donna was a loving and caring mother and nana who lived for her children and grandchildren. She volunteered for many years as a lunch mother at St. Williams Grammar School and at bingo. She especially enjoyed working for Joey and Maria's Comedy Italian Wedding. Donna's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to nurse Sara-Beth Havican, and the entire staff at Care Group Parmenter Hospice, and to Dr. Deepa Rangachari and the staff at Beth Israel Medical Center, for the compassionate care she received during her illness. For directions and guestbook, please visit jmurphyfh.com Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



View the online memorial for Donna M. (Giandello) PORTER Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019