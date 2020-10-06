1/1
DONNA M. (COUSENS) SAVOIE
SAVOIE, Donna M. (Cousens) Of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, age 79, October 2nd, surrounded by her children. Loving mother of Marcel Savoie & his wife Michelle of Peabody, Kimberly Savoie of FL, Doreen Anderson of Beverly. Cherished grandmother of Shane Savoie, Casey Savoie & his wife Kaleigh, Cody Savoie, Joshua Killiam, Corrisa Lynch, Chad Anderson, Brianna Anderson and one great-grandchild. Sister of Charles Cousens, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Sandy Cousens and Billy Cousens. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Adhering to the state regulations and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing practices will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of MA at alz.org/manh For complete obituary & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Service
10:30 AM
Puritan Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
