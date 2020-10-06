SAVOIE, Donna M. (Cousens) Of Beverly, formerly of Peabody, age 79, October 2nd, surrounded by her children. Loving mother of Marcel Savoie & his wife Michelle of Peabody, Kimberly Savoie of FL, Doreen Anderson of Beverly. Cherished grandmother of Shane Savoie, Casey Savoie & his wife Kaleigh, Cody Savoie, Joshua Killiam, Corrisa Lynch, Chad Anderson, Brianna Anderson and one great-grandchild. Sister of Charles Cousens, Barbara Fitzpatrick, Sandy Cousens and Billy Cousens. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody. Adhering to the state regulations and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing practices will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of MA at alz.org/manh
For complete obituary & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com