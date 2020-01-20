|
|
STONE, Donna M. Age 62, of Woburn, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Vernon and Regina (Lenarduzzi) Stone. Loving sister of Joseph Stone and his wife Joanne, Paula Melchionno and her husband Paul Tempesta, Gail Ricci and her husband John and Robert Stone. Adored aunt of Jared and David Melchionno, Michael Ricci and Christopher and Brandon Stone. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor Donna's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Saturday, January 25th from 9AM to 12PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:45AM. Committal Services are private. At the family's request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Donna's name to the by Visiting or to the MSPCA by visiting www.mspca.org For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127
View the online memorial for Donna M. STONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020