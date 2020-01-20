Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA STONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. STONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA M. STONE Obituary
STONE, Donna M. Age 62, of Woburn, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Vernon and Regina (Lenarduzzi) Stone. Loving sister of Joseph Stone and his wife Joanne, Paula Melchionno and her husband Paul Tempesta, Gail Ricci and her husband John and Robert Stone. Adored aunt of Jared and David Melchionno, Michael Ricci and Christopher and Brandon Stone. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends will honor Donna's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Saturday, January 25th from 9AM to 12PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:45AM. Committal Services are private. At the family's request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Donna's name to the by Visiting or to the MSPCA by visiting www.mspca.org For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

View the online memorial for Donna M. STONE
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -