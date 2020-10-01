WHITE, Dorothy M. (Salman) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on September 29, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence White, a.k.a "Mickey McGuire." Devoted mother of Lawrence White and his partner, Beverly Shea McDonald of Quincy, Lynn Clark and her longtime companion, Joseph Thibeau of Hyde Park, Bradley White and his wife, Rita of Merrimac, NH, Maryanne Blake and her husband, Thomas of Norwell, and the late Laureen White. Loving "Nana" of 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 9-10:45 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 11. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited, please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Dorothy and her longtime friend, Donald Hussey, were co-owners of Dottie's Delicatessen in Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com
