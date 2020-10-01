1/1
DONNA M. (SALMAN) WHITE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITE, Dorothy M. (Salman) Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on September 29, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence White, a.k.a "Mickey McGuire." Devoted mother of Lawrence White and his partner, Beverly Shea McDonald of Quincy, Lynn Clark and her longtime companion, Joseph Thibeau of Hyde Park, Bradley White and his wife, Rita of Merrimac, NH, Maryanne Blake and her husband, Thomas of Norwell, and the late Laureen White. Loving "Nana" of 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting hours will be held Friday morning from 9-10:45 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park, at 11. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Relatives and friends invited, please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Dorothy and her longtime friend, Donald Hussey, were co-owners of Dottie's Delicatessen in Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com. Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home Hyde Park 6173613216 Carroll Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park

(617) 361-3216

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved