1/1
DONNA MARIE FORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORD, Donna Marie Age 63, of Scituate, passed peacefully on Sept 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA.

Born and raised in Scituate, Donna was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. Survived by her mother Kathryn Ford, her son Joshua Ford and her five siblings: brother Andrew "AJ" and his wife Wendy, Pegeen Cox, and her husband Jeff, Jennifer Gerbis and her husband Harold, Cathryn "Molly" Ford, Brenda Ford, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband James Scollans and her father Donald "Butcha" Ford.

Donna, Jim, and Josh shared a love of nature and the beach, "Donna, I love you more than the stars in the sky, and all the sand on the beach." Donna was blessed to have maintained loving relationships with two of her childhood friends Mary Porter and Linda Shea.

Donna was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in Afghanistan, 2003. While deployed, she sent many letters and trinkets to Josh and her friends and family. It was important to her to stay connected with her loved ones. She will be laid to rest at Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate, MA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 3rd at 12:00 PM, St. Anthony's Parish, Cohasset, MA. To register for the Mass, please call the church or visit donnafordfuneralmass.eventbrite.com Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours, through which COVID-19 guidelines of masks, social distancing, etc. will apply, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-8 PM in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St., COHASSET, MA 02025. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home

781.383.0200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
160 So. Main St.
Cohasset, MA 02025
(781) 383-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved