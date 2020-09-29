FORD, Donna Marie Age 63, of Scituate, passed peacefully on Sept 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, MA.
Born and raised in Scituate, Donna was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend. Survived by her mother Kathryn Ford, her son Joshua Ford and her five siblings: brother Andrew "AJ" and his wife Wendy, Pegeen Cox, and her husband Jeff, Jennifer Gerbis and her husband Harold, Cathryn "Molly" Ford, Brenda Ford, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband James Scollans and her father Donald "Butcha" Ford.
Donna, Jim, and Josh shared a love of nature and the beach, "Donna, I love you more than the stars in the sky, and all the sand on the beach." Donna was blessed to have maintained loving relationships with two of her childhood friends Mary Porter and Linda Shea.
Donna was a proud veteran of the US Army, having served in Afghanistan, 2003. While deployed, she sent many letters and trinkets to Josh and her friends and family. It was important to her to stay connected with her loved ones. She will be laid to rest at Cudworth Cemetery, Scituate, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 3rd at 12:00 PM, St. Anthony's Parish, Cohasset, MA. To register for the Mass, please call the church or visit donnafordfuneralmass.eventbrite.com
Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours, through which COVID-19 guidelines of masks, social distancing, etc. will apply, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-8 PM in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St., COHASSET, MA 02025. To share a remembrance or condolence, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
781.383.0200