DONNA "JILL" O'HARA

DONNA "JILL" O'HARA Obituary
O'HARA, Donna "Jill" Wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr. of Camden, age 87, wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Camden. Funeral Mass 1:30pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7 Union Street, Camden, followed by a reception at The Waterfront Restaurant in Camden. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com Memorial gifts be made in her memory to Meals On Wheels, c/o MCH, Inc., 46 Summer Street, Rockland, ME 04841, www.mchinc.org Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain Street, Camden, ME 04843

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
