O'HARA, Donna "Jill" Wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr. of Camden, age 87, wife of Francis J. O'Hara, Sr., died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Camden. Funeral Mass 1:30pm, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7 Union Street, Camden, followed by a reception at The Waterfront Restaurant in Camden. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com Memorial gifts be made in her memory to Meals On Wheels, c/o MCH, Inc., 46 Summer Street, Rockland, ME 04841, www.mchinc.org Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain Street, Camden, ME 04843
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020