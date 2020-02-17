|
|
BROWN, Donna O. (Regillo) Of Ashburnham, formerly of Lexington, after a long illness, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul L. Brown. Loving mother of Sean P. Brown and his wife Theresa of Saratoga, CA. Adoring grandmother of their son, Aidan. Devoted sister of Lisa Russell of Braintree, Mark Regillo of Hudson, NH, and Carl Regillo of Bryn Mawr, PA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donna was an empathetic and inspiring teacher for many years in Leominster, a wonderful and nurturing homemaker, and early in her career was the bookkeeper at Lexington Gardens. An incredibly caring, gentle and selfless soul, she had an unwavering love of animals, a deep love of her family, and a true kind dedication to her friends and loved ones. She will be missed by many, and her memory cherished forever.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass Ave., Lexington, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Donations in her memory may be made to the Doris Day Animal Foundation. Private interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020