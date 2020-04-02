|
DION-NICOL, Donna P. (Dion) Of Westwood, died March 31st, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John T. Nicol, Jr. Loving mother of Jessica Nicol of Westwood and cherished dog Angus. Beloved daughter of the late Robert and Elaine (Parsons) Dion. Loving sister of Karyn and Christine Dion of Whitman, Elise Arrigo and her husband Glenn of FL, Robert Dion, Jr. of FL, David Dion of VT, Daniel Dion and his wife Anne of Canton and Janet Luongo and her husband Randy of Westwood. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
As a palliative care nurse, she consistently advocated for the best interest of all under her care. Nursing was not just what she did, it was who she was. With her infectious positive attitude, she couldn't help but pass that on to all she met. This being most demonstrated in her daughter Jessica.
As would be Donna's wish, please feel free to contribute in her name to the Palliative Care Services at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, co/NWH Development Office, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462, or online at giving.nwh.org/donate
Due to current health concerns, Donna's Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be announced and celebrated at a later date. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2020