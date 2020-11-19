1/1
DONNA PICARDI
1963 - 2020-11-16
PICARDI, Donna Donna Picardi born in Norwood, MA on November 24, 1963, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after battling metastatic lung cancer. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Picardi.   She was a devoted and loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be remembered for her spunky personality and her generosity.   She is survived by her children Kristina Picardi of Boston and Anthony Picardi of Randolph. Also by her brothers and sisters, Ronald Picardi and wife Carol of Vero Beach, FL, Christine Heffernan of Wrentham, MA, Lynda Picardi of Woonsocket, RI and the late Donald Picardi of Stoughton, MA. She leaves behind many of her nieces and nephews. All of which she loved deeply. She will be remembered by a private celebration of life.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
