DONNA RAE (MCCARTER) BEERNINK

BEERNINK, Donna Rae (McCarter) Passed on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Novi, MI at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Glenn Roy Beernink for 60 years. Loving mother of Rita Leazott, Pam (Mark) Knedgen, Linda (Dave) Carroll, and William Beernink. Dear grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences to www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
