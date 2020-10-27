1/
DONNA (JAROSZ) ROMANO
ROMANO, Donna (Jarosz) Of Lynnfield, age 91, October 24th. Wife of the late Arthur R. Romano & longtime companion of the late Richard Farren. Loving mother of Sharon Romano-DiGiovanni & her husband Stephen, of Middleton, Gary Romano of Lynnfield, Wayne Romano & his wife, Judy, of Ipswich, Kenneth Romano & wife, Pamela, of Lynnfield, and Jody Farese & her husband, David, of Wells, ME. Cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren & seven great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Ronald Jarosz. A Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Church, Lynnfield on Friday. Due to COVID restrictions, please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
St. Maria Goretti Church
Funeral services provided by
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
