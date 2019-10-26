|
|
CORRIERO, Donna S. (Daniels) Of Amesbury, formerly of Somerville. October 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Elsie Daniels. Loving mother of Michelle Whittemore and Denise Corriero both of Amesbury, formerly of Somerville. Devoted grandmother of Haily, Jessica, Carissa, and Paige. Great-grandmother of Maddie and Chelsea. Relatives and friends invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave, NORTH CAMBRIDGE on Wednesday from 4-8 pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019