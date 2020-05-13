|
|
SAUL, Donna Age 64, of Worcester, formally of Westwood, MA died Monday, May 11, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, of complications from the Coronavirus.
She was the daughter of the late Mary & Henry Saul of Westwood, MA. She was a graduate of Westwood High School, where she sang in the Jazz band and was also a cheerleader. She was a student at Mass Bay Community College in Boston until a car accident in 1975 left her with a brainstem injury.
After her parents passed away, Donna lived in Norwood with a caregiver until moving to Bear Mountain at Worcester (formally Wingate at Worcester) in 2016.
Donna loved gathering with family & friends. She enjoyed participating in activities with her friends at Bear Mountain in Worcester (formally Wingate). She had a great sense of humor and a joyous laugh. She loved music.
Donna leaves cousins Nicole MacDonald, Frank, Joseph, Marian, and Arthur Simonetti, Joe Benetta, Janine Simonetti, Gregg Buckingham, Walter Buckingham & his wife Sheryl Jaffe. She also leaves a lifelong friend, Debbie Gallagher.
Burial will be private. Rather than flowers, donations in Donna Saul's name can be made to: Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St., Milford, MA 01757,
salmonvnaandhospice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020