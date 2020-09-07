1/1
DORA A. (LIFRIERI) HALLEY
1934 - 2020
HALLEY, Dora A. (Lifrieri) Of Wilmington, age 86, passed away peacefully September 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Walter G. Halley. She was a communicant and active participant of catholic education at St. Patrick's Church of Stoneham, MA. Dora was a resident of Stoneham, MA for 36 years before moving to Wilmington, MA. Dora was a loving wife, involved mother and grandmother. Dora and Walter enjoyed spending their retirement, holidays and vacations with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Born in Charleston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Saverio Lifrieri and Angelina (DeRose) Lifrieri, both of Lappano, Italy. She is survived by her four children, daughter Mary Curtis and her husband Jeffrey Curtis of Wilmington, MA, daughter Andrea Tarlow and her husband Eric Tarlow of Rowley, MA, son Jeffrey Halley and his wife Jill Halley of Newburyport, MA, and daughter Joanne Tremblay and her husband Warren Tremblay of Dade City, FL. Dear sister of Jennifer Ries and the late Josephine Imbrogno and Thomas Lifrieri. Grandmother of the late Evan Tremblay. Dora also leaves seven grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Dora's Eternal Life will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Wednesday, September 9th at 10 am. Please go directly to church. Interment will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in the name of Dora to Merrimac Valley Hospice, online at www.homehealthfoundation.org/donate or by mailing to 360 Merrimack Street, Building 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories

781.438.2280

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
SEP
9
Interment
Lindenwood Cemetery
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
781.438.2280
