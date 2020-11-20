GAUDET, Dora C. (Chiasson) Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Waltham, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 of natural causes. She was 96. Born in Saint Joseph-du-Moine, Nova Scotia, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie Helene (Doucet) Chiasson. Dora was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Gallant in 1946, by her second husband Leo Gaudet in 1999, four sisters: Antoinette, Beatrice, Lucy and Josephine and seven brothers: Jim, Val, Gabe, Levis, Raymond, Isidore, and at a young age, Isidore. Dora was a kind, loving and caring person. She lived her life always thinking of others - family, friends and neighbors - putting their needs ahead of her own. Dora was an amazing homemaker - always greeting visitors with a welcoming smile and with a homemade meal or baked treat - and as many said, her secret ingredient was "love." She especially enjoyed time with her family both here and in frequent visits to Canada. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Josephine (Charles) Blazejewski of Shrewsbury, with whom she resided, her son James (Shari) Gaudet of Foxborough, four grandchildren, Greg Blazejewski, Mark (Maureen) Blazejewski, Alyssa (Dan) Johnson and Danielle Gaudet, and three great-grandchildren, Lucy & Emma Blazejewski and Leo Johnson, along with many special nieces and nephews. Our family has been tremendously blessed to have her in our lives. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private Service will be held for the immediate family. Interment will be in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to someone in need and think of Dora, and/or make a donation in Dora's name to the Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01655. To offer condolences, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com