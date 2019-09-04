|
|
LOBOSCO, Dora F. (DeVasto) Formerly of Westwood, Ft. Myers, FL and Henderson, NV, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 53 years of the late Joseph Lobosco. Loving mother of Antoinette (Tony) Calderone of Westwood, Marcia (Robert) Sicard of Franklin and Joseph Jr. (Teresa) of Henderson, NV. Proud grandmother of Cristina, Danielle, Daniel, Anthony, Ryan, Jaclyn, Samantha and Casey. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Christina DeVasto. Sister of Pasquale DeVasto of Woburn. Predeceased by her sisters Mary Reo, Antoinette Stackiewicz and Olga Dembowski and survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dora was born in Cambridge in 1929. She became a big Frank Sinatra fan at an early age and attended two of his concerts in the 1940's. She was employed at the Green Shoe Manufacturing Co. for many years until 1960 when she married Joe Lobosco. From then on she was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her husband, children and grandchildren. While raising her family, she enjoyed bowling, lunches out with "the girls" and parties with her neighborhood block and extended family. She was a great cook with her specialties being homemade pizza and apple pie. She kept an immaculate house and championed her husband Joe in all his business ventures. When her children were older, she loved working a few hours a week at her brother-in-law Guido's bakery and restaurant.
Until her health conditions made it impossible, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren at sporting events, reading on the beach, visiting old friends and making new ones. She saw many shows in Las Vegas and could be found playing the slots while Joe was at the Blackjack table. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on
Sat., Sept. 21st at St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood at 12 noon. Interment at the New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dora's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019