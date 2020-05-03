|
|
GIUGLIANO, Dora (Capone) With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Dora, age 83, passed away peacefully in East Longmeadow, MA on April 30, 2020. She will be forever remembered for a whimsical sense of humor, boundless energy, sharp wit, fearlessness, resolve, and passion for cooking, and everything Italian. She lived her life with unending devotion to her husband, 6 children and 18 grandchildren. Dora was born to Giuseppe and Virginia Capone (Frezza) in San Marco la Catola, Province of Foggia, Italy on February 4, 1937. She was studying Mathematics at the University of Naples when she met her future husband, Robert Giugliano, an American medical student at the University of Naples. Dora and Robert married in Genoa, then immigrated permanently to the US raising 6 children in East Meadow, NY (1963-9) and Seneca Falls, NY (1969-2005). Her unflagging dedication to her children's education and well-being leaves us filled with wonderful memories. She never missed a school function, music concert, or sporting event. She was, quite simply, always there for her family. We will all miss her so very much. Dora is survived by her loving husband Dr. Robert S. Giugliano (Enfield, CT); brother Adriano Capone, wife Gabriella, and their children Marco and Enrico (Genoa, Italy); brother-in-law Raymond Giugliano and wife Diane (Lynbrook, NY); her children Dr. Robert P. Giugliano and wife Kathy (Westwood, MA), Christopher Giugliano and wife Cathy (Sparta, NJ), Dr. Virginia Giugliano and late husband Peter (Loudonville, NY), Dr. Gregory Giugliano and wife Teresa (Suffield, CT), Mark Giugliano and wife Pamela (Pearland, TX), and John-Paul Giugliano and wife Carolyn (Hudson, MA); close family friend Dr. Peter Doane (Pearland, TX); and 18 adoring grandchildren: Alessandra, Gabriella, Dominic, Dante; Samantha, Luke, Ben; Peter, Jr., Emma; Mike, Max, Joe; Mark, Jr., Zachary, Matthew, Sydney; Alyssa and Grayson. A private family Service will be held at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in SUFFIELD, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dora's name to the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts www.dantemass.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2020