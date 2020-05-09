|
JASSET, Dora M. (Dellepigne) Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Newton Wellesley Hospital at the age of 96 years old.
Beloved wife for over 60 years of the late Ernest L. Jasset.
Devoted mother of Richard Jasset and his wife Mary of Newton, Janet M. Jasset of Watertown and Jack Jasset and his wife Cheryl of Newton. Loving grandmother of Cassandra, John Michael and Danielle Jasset. Dear sister of Millie Warren and Yolanda Antico of Waltham and the late Eleanor Pendergast of Framingham and Edith Jacobs of Waltham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dora was an active parishioner of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish on Trapelo Road in Waltham. Dora was educated in Waltham schools, she later worked at the Army Corps of Engineers in Waltham before marrying and starting a family.
Dora was a kind and caring person who enjoyed cooking and loved having Sunday dinners with her family. She especially loved getting together with her sisters around the kitchen table where there was always lots of good food and conversation. She also enjoyed getting together with her friends playing cards and going to the Cape.
Dora's family will gather privately in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial in WALTHAM, and burial will follow at Newton Cemetery.
For the safety of the ones they love and care so much for a Memorial Mass in Celebration of her Life will be held when social distancing guidelines will allow.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020