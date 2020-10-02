DiLIEGRO, Dora R. (Cappelletti) Of Medford, Oct. 2nd. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DiLiegro. Mother of Frank DiLiegro and his wife Cheryl of Lexington, Delores DiLiegro of Medford, Maria of Westborough and Paul and his wife Lori of TX. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Rose Cappelletti. Grandmother of Dara Matson, Ross DiLiegro, Dane DiLiegro, Megan and Emily Forrest and Gabriella DiLiegro. Great-grandmother of Stella and Luke Matson. Sister of Natalie and Josephine Cappelletti, Elena DiBona and the late Anna Closson, Mary Antonelli and Frank and John Cappellettie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, 441 Fellsway West, Medford on Wednesday, Oct. 7th at 11:30am. Calling Hours at the church prior to the Mass from 10-11am. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. Please omit flowers and make donations in Dora's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Arrangements by Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Cota Family Funeral Home
and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765