Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
DORA T. (OLIVERO) APRUZZESE

APRUZZESE, Dora T. (Olivero) At age 97, of Everett, on Oct. 31. Beloved wife of the late John P. Apruzzese. Loving mother of Marie DiDomenico and her husband Sal, Lucille Barrett and her husband Leo and Vincent Apruzzese and his wife Beverly. Loving sister of Louise Rock and the late Frank, Lena, Vincent "Jim," Armando, Helen and Josie. She is survived by her ten beloved grandchildren, and 16 cherished great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 9 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Everett, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours are Tuesday only, 4-8 pm. Complimentary valet parking Tuesday, at Main St. entrance. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery Mausoleum in Everett. Donations in Dora's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logowww.roccofuneralhomes.com

1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
